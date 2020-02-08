Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 7, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Venue closes before wedding

Noah’s Event Venue is a national chain, which has been in bankruptcy since May. The company was forced to liquidate this week and now couples like Alishonay Scott and Christopher Miller are out the $6,000 they’ve already paid with nowhere to go. “Honestly, we don’t know what we’re doing right now except praying,” Miller said.