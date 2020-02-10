Morning Show Insider: Still Going Strong

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: They are still going strong! The Detroit Youth Choir had quite the weekend! I was at the Pistons game Saturday night and they performed at half-time. It was an incredible performance and I’m so happy for these kids. I ran in to their choir director, Anthony White, at LCA right after their performance. He is such a cool guy and is leading these students well. Friday night I actually shared the stage with the DYC at Winter Blast’s Skating In Detroit event. They opened up the show with a great performance. I closed out the event with a live performance as well. It was such a great event. More on my music and song I performed here. It was a great weekend overall. I hope yours was too!

In case you missed it, check out my Black History Month feature on a former Detroit Lion who is doing great things in our community.

This week we are gearing up for Valentine’s day with an incredible giveaway! Go here for your chance to win big for your Valentine! See ya tomorrow morning on Local 4!

Local 4 News Today

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, February 11th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Tracking Mid-Week Snow Chances

Paul Gross: It’ll be cloudy with some breaks of sun on Tuesday, and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). We’re tracking a mid-week snow storm chance.

Get the full forecast here

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – New Hampshire Primary

After a disastrous Iowa Caucus, the Democratic presidential candidates have shifted their focus to the New Hampshire Primary. It’s another event that’s seen as a big indicator of the upcoming November election. We’ll have complete coverage.

5:45 - Black History Month

Believe it or not, prior to the year 2002, there had never been a black judge serving the 46th District or a black female district judge in all of Oakland County. That is until then attorney Shelia Johnson was encouraged to run and won. Rhonda Walker introduces us to this local history-maker when you wake up.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

It’s a treat for the belly and the brain. Brandon Roux will introduce us to a chef who is serving up culinary creations like you’ve never seen.

ICYMI

National Days: February 11th

National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

National Inventors' Day

National Make a Friend Day

National Peppermint Patty Day

National Shut-In Visitation Day

National White Shirt Day

Safer Internet Day U.S.

History Highlights: February 11th

In 1937, a six-week-old sit-down strike against General Motors ended, with the company agreeing to recognize the United Automobile Workers Union.

In 1968, New York City’s fourth and current Madison Square Garden, located on Manhattan’s West Side at the site of what used to be the Pennsylvania Station building, opened with a “Salute to the USO” hosted by Bob Hope and Bing Crosby. (The same evening, the New York Rangers played their final game at the third Garden, tying the Detroit Red Wings 3-3.)

In 1990, South African black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded Harry Whittington, a companion during a weekend quail-hunting trip in Texas.

In 2012, pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2013, with a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)

Celebrity Birthdays: February 11th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Actress Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 64.

Actress Carey Lowell (“Law and Order”) is 59.

Singer Sheryl Crow is 58.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is 51.

Singer D’Angelo is 46.

Singer-actress Brandy (“Moesha”) is 41.

Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 40.

Actress Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 38.

Actor Taylor Lautner is 28.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Local 4 News Today links