Macomb County man charged after moving into someone else’s seasonal Up North home

BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Metro Detroit man has been arrested in northern Michigan after moving into a seasonal home belonging to someone else.

The 55-year-old, identified as Jeffrey Donius, was charged with home invasion, the Charlevoix County sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a release.

Donius is from Shelby Township, north of Detroit.

Charlevoix County deputies found the man living in a home in Bay Township, about 265 miles (426 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The property owner’s belongings were moved out of the house, the locks were changed, and a new mailbox was put up.

Deputies also recovered property reported stolen from a home in a nearby community.