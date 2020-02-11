37ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 11, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Get the shovels ready -- Ben Bailey is tracking another round of snow

We’re still tracking a system headed our direction for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. It looks slightly farther south, which will keep accumulations on the lower end of our earlier forecasts. Most of it will come in after the Wednesday drive home. But some South Zone locations may see a commute impact. Snow will accumulate through Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. So the numbers below should be on the ground by the end of the morning commute. - Ben Bailey

