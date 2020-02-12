Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 11, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Wrestling coach accused of covering up rollover crash
Students in the Wayne-Westland School District were allegedly told not to tell anyone after they were involved in a rollover crash. The crash happened over the weekend when several student wrestlers were on their way to a tournament in their coach’s car. The district confirms an investigation is underway.
