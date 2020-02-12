Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 12, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Popular Metro Detroit hairstylist killed

A popular hairstylist from Bloomfield Township was killed Tuesday night inside a motel in Detroit, according to authorities. Bashar Kallabat, 56, was a beloved hairdresser in Metro Detroit, and those who knew him are in shock after learning of his death. Detroit police Chief James Craig said Kallabat was nationally known for his work.