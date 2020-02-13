Morning Show Insider: Jason Carr thinks this needs to happen to our roads

DETROIT – Jason Carr: When I was a kid, my grandfather would get up and say, “welp, another day in the salt mines.” Or maybe it was my dad. I don’t remember exactly but I do remember that Everyman declaration of resignation. It sounded more interesting than “time to go to work” while at the same time indicating a sort of foreboding drudgery. And where were these salt mines that needed going to? Did people in Texas say this, too? Florida? England?

No-Detroit.

Now my family did not work in the salt mines that I’m aware of. In fact I’ve never met anyone who worked in the salt mines or knew of anyone who did. But of course you know 1200 feet below Melvindale and Allen Park is a century-old subterranean chasm in the ground that is one of the planet’s oldest salt deposits, dating back 400 million years according to Atlas Obscura. It’s kind of wild to think about but it’s there, literally beneath our feet.

Here’s the thing that cracks me up. We are sitting on a giant pile of pre-dinosaur era salt, and yet I feel like the road commissions around here mete it out like they’re spreading caviar on the roads. Am I right? More often than not I just feel like the salt trucks aren’t being aggressive enough when I’m behind them being pelted with salt nuggets. If you’re going to ruin the roads and my windshield in one fell swoop then do it with panache! Open up that spreader to the max and let’s make some potholes! C’mon!

Now, I know this idea won’t please Governor Whitmer but having run successfully on a platform of “fix the damn roads” she needs something for the stump to get re-elected. And although I don’t normally hand out free strategy samples to politicians in this case I’ll make an exception. Here ya go, guvna…

“SALT the damn roads!”

