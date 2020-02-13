Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 13, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Metro Detroit weather: Another band of snow coming ahead of cold front
While our weather the next two days certainly won’t be etched forever into your memory banks, it will be noteworthy. One batch of snow crossed the area during the night, and another developing batch will move through this morning -- probably impacting at least part of the morning rush hour.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.