Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 13, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Temperatures expected to fall into single digits
Temperatures will be in single digits waking up on Friday morning. But with just a light breeze, it will feel like a below-zero start. We should see some early sun, before clouds return in the afternoon. Highs will barely get into the 20s. Weekend looks mostly dry, save for a few evening snow showers Saturday. Accumulation won’t be much, maybe a couple tenths at the most. Plus we’ll be back above normal by Sunday afternoon with a good bit of sunshine. - Ben Bailey
