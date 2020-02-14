Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 14, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Man charged with murdering popular hairstylist Bashar Kallabat at Detroit motel

The man suspected of killing a popular hairstylist inside a Detroit motel was arraigned Friday on a murder charge. Police arrested Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit, in connection with the murder of Bashar Kallabat, who was found dead Tuesday at the JZ Motel and Suites on Eight Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue on Detroit’s east side.