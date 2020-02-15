Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 14, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Off-duty officer finds hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon in Shelby Township

An off-duty police officer discovered multiple hidden cameras inside a Chili Pepper’s Tanning salon on Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road in Shelby Township. “This isn’t something that we would ever tolerate or how we do business,” company Vice President Charise Davis said. Police blocked off the tanning salon with caution tape on Friday.