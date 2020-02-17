Morning Show Insider: Where is all the snow?

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Where is all the snow? As I headed in to Local 4 this morning, I couldn’t help but wonder where all the snow is. The freeways are clear, most of the streets are too. Aside from a light coating of snow on the grass and maybe some on the driveway it seems like we are getting away with a mild winter. I feel like I remember in years past being buried in snow around this time. Nonetheless, who’s complaining?

This weekend was a great one for me and just what I needed. Sunday was a relaxing day for the morning part. Sunday evening I got a chance to share the stage with Herb the Artist at the Shinola Hotel. It was a great show. I posted some of the video on my Instagram. Herb has been performing there ever so often for the past few months. He invited me on stage with the band to perform two songs from my album. It was so much fun and if you have never been to The Living Room at the Shinola Hotel for their live music on Sunday afternoons you are missing out. Feel free to bring the whole family!

Saturday was a boys day as I took my sons to my older kiddo’s basketball game, then the gym and then out for lunch just the three of us. My wife and I enjoyed a nice night out on the town Saturday night. Friday night for Valentine’s Day, we went out for dinner at a nice spot in Bloomfield Hills. And just like that, the weekend is over.

I’m looking forward to this week because we have a lot to come as we round out Black History Month. I’ve got a few great stories coming up this week that I’m excited to share with you. Can you believe we’re on the other side of February already. Make sure you join us every morning from 4:30-7am! Thank you for watching!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, February 18th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Rain Showers

Brandon Roux: Rain showers pitter pattering overnight around Metro Detroit will begin to dry out by 6 or 7am Tuesday, as temps dip back down into the middle 30s. The roads will be wet early Tuesday, but most of the day is dry under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. It will be breezy through the storm tonight which carries through Tuesday with winds WSW 10-20 mph gusting 25-30 mph at times.

Get the full forecast here

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Coronavirus Crisis

With every day comes new developments in the coronavirus crisis. Early Monday, two planes arrived back in the U.S. with potential patients. We still have local passengers stranded overseas. We’ll monitor the situation overnight and update you when you wake up.

5:45 - Black History Month

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

A cheese boat, perfect pasties, unique burgers and more. Brandon will take us inside a brand new spot in Troy.

ICYMI

National Days: February 18th

National Battery Day

National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day

National Drink Wine Day

History Highlights: February 18th

In 1930, photographic evidence of Pluto (now designated a “dwarf planet”) was discovered by Clyde W. Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In 1977, the space shuttle prototype Enterprise, sitting atop a Boeing 747, went on its debut “flight” above Edwards Air Force Base in California.

In 1988, Anthony M. Kennedy was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1997, astronauts on the space shuttle Discovery completed their tune-up of the Hubble Space Telescope after 33 hours of spacewalking; the Hubble was then released using the shuttle’s crane.

In 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.

In 2018, “Black Panther,” the Marvel superhero film from the Walt Disney Co., blew past expectations to take in $192 million during its debut weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 18th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Vocalist Yoko Ono is 87.

Actress Jess Walton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 74.

Actress Cybill Shepherd is 70.

Singer Randy Crawford is 68.

Actor John Travolta is 66.

Actor John Pankow (“Mad About You”) is 65.

Game-show hostess Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”) is 63.

Actress Greta Scacchi is 60.

Actor Matt Dillon is 56.

Rapper Dr. Dre is 55.

Actress Molly Ringwald is 52.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Local 4 News Today links