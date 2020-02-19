American Heart Association wants teens to know the risks of vaping

DETROIT – The American Heart Association is known for protecting heart health, but its taking on a new challenge.

Its new campaign is called “#QuitLying” -- E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among teens since 2014. The AHA said the damage they are doing is clear and the organization has joined the fight to stop youth vaping.

The campaign is meant to highlight the truth about the risks of vaping. Ebony Bagley is the communications director for the AHA in southeastern Michigan. She said their focus is on educating children and their parents.

“These products were being marketed to kids. They’re being marketed to appeal to a certain age group,” Bagley said.

In addition to the awareness campaign, the AHA is funding millions of dollars in new research on the effects of nicotine on young people. It’s also working to strengthen vaping laws nationwide and bring their message directly to students.

Teachers, students and doctors speak at forums meant to teach students about the dangers of vaping. One of those physicians is Doctor Lisa Allenspach, director of the Lung Transplant Program at Henry Ford Hospital. Allenspach is one of the doctors who cared for a Metro Detroit teen who needed a double lung transplant after vaping.

Anyone who is interested in having an education forum at their school can reach out to the AHA.