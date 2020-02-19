Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 18, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Woman finds man beaten to death in pickup after noticing truck running all day on Highland Park street
A woman discovered a man who was beaten to death and left in a running truck Tuesday in Highland Park. Police said the woman noticed a white pickup truck running on Church Street when she left her home about 6 a.m. When she returned home in the evening, she saw the truck was still running so she looked in the window and saw the man slumped over in the passenger seat.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.