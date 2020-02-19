Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 18, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Woman finds man beaten to death in pickup after noticing truck running all day on Highland Park street

A woman discovered a man who was beaten to death and left in a running truck Tuesday in Highland Park. Police said the woman noticed a white pickup truck running on Church Street when she left her home about 6 a.m. When she returned home in the evening, she saw the truck was still running so she looked in the window and saw the man slumped over in the passenger seat.