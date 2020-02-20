23ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 19, 2020

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Michigan couple back home after being stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

A couple is back in Michigan after coronavirus fears stranded them on a cruise ship for weeks. Steve Muth, of Onsted, Michigan, and his wife landed at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Wednesday night. They said they’re exhausted, but they’re also relieved to be back.

