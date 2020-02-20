25ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 20, 2020

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Warren police say arrest warrants were issued in the hazing case surrounding the Warren De La Salle football team

Warren police have said that arrest warrants were issued in the hazing case surrounding the Warren De La Salle football team. Five 18 year olds are being charged as adults and two 16 year olds are charged as minors -- all with assault and battery.

About the Author: