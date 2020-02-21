Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 20, 2020
Romulus Community Schools suspends acting superintendent without pay for 10 days
The acting superintendent of Romulus Community Schools has been suspended without pay for 10 school days, according to school officials. Flinnoia Hall’s suspension stems from alleged behavior during a Feb. 10 Romulus Board of Education meeting. The board voted to suspend him Thursday.
