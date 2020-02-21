Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 21, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Man arrested in connection to hidden cameras at Shelby Township tanning salon, officials say

The hidden cameras were found recently by an off-duty officer. Since the discovery was made public, the business has closed. It is expected to be reopen Sunday. Meanwhile, the business is checking other locations for possible hidden cameras.

Chili Pepper’s Tanning has hired a private investigator to search for other cameras and even changed the locks on all its businesses in addition to installing new security cameras at them.