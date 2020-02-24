Morning Show Insider: Evrod Cassimy just did something he’s never done before

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: I did something for the first time this weekend that I never thought I’d do. I rode in a self-driving car. Saturday night, my wife and I got together with another couple for a night out on the town. More on that in a minute. The husband of the other couple works for one of the big three and picked us up in a 2019 self-driving car. I wasn’t scared or apprehensive. I was quite excited! My wife and I sat in the backseat and once we got on the highway, it was go time. Part of the steering wheel lit up green to note that it was capable of switching into self-driving mode and my friend took his hands of the wheel and foot off the gas. Just like that the car began driving on its own, taking curves on the freeway with ease. NOW, I was a bit nervous. Could this car go rogue and crash into the guard wall? How does it know to stay in its lane? I had so many questions and honestly I still do. It was the coolest experience I must say. Technology has really gone above and beyond and it’s pretty impressive. If you ever get the opportunity to ride in one or drive one you gotta do it!

That night, we went to three of my favorite places in Detroit. Dinner at Central Kitchen, then a quick stop at Monarch Club to take in the views high atop the city and we ended with a relaxing evening at The Living Room at the Shinola Hotel gathered by the fire place. It was a great night and we rode back home in the autonomous car. We got home safely in case you’re wondering! LOL

I hope you had a great weekend as well! Happy Monday to you and cheers to a new week!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, February 25th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Tracking Snow

Brandon Roux: We have scattered rain and snow showers overnight with morning lows just above freezing, but a few suburbs may be right on that freezing line and could see some slippery condition first thing Tuesday morning. A Tuesday morning mix should turn to on and off rain showers on the lighter side as highs hit the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be a switch back to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday and then model data gets a little fuzzy.

Get the full forecast here

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Fat Tuesday

It’s a Hamtramck tradition -- and Metro Detroiters love them. Some even wait in line in the early morning hours for them. When you wake up, we’ll take you to at popular place that’ll be making Paczki.

5:45 - Black History Month

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story. You’ll meet the man behind “Chucks and Tux.”

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

Raw, fried, baked or in a bun. This place is serving up oysters and way you’d like. Brandon Roux will take us inside a great spot in Royal Oak tomorrow for Tasty Tuesday.

ICYMI

National Days: February 25th

National Chocolate Covered Nut Day

National Clam Chowder Day

Fat Tuesday

World Spay Day

Paczki Day

Fastnacht Day

National Pancake Day - IHOP

History Highlights: February 25th

In 1836, inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.

In 1862, Nashville, Tenn., became the first Confederate state capital to be occupied by the North during the Civil War.

In 1901, United States Steel Corp. was incorporated by J.P. Morgan.

In 1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect by Secretary of State Philander Chase Knox.

In 1919, Oregon became the first state to tax gasoline, at one cent per gallon.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 25th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 83.

Actress Diane Baker is 82.

Actress Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 78.

Talk-show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 78.

Comedian Carrot Top is 55.

Actress Tea Leoni is 54.

Actor Sean Astin is 49.

Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 47.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is 45.

Actress Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ”Parks and Recreation”) is 44.

Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 34.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Local 4 News Today links