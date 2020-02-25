Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 25, 2020
Metro Detroit will be under a Winter Storm Watch starting at midnight and lasting all day Wednesday for significant snow moving in. The rest of your Tuesday is cloudy and still mild with highs 35-40F and winds NE 7-17 mph which makes it feel about five degrees cooler. That wind is also creating wave and flooding concerns for the shorelines of Lakes Huron and Erie. Watch out!
