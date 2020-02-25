37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 25, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Weather forecast

Metro Detroit will be under a Winter Storm Watch starting at midnight and lasting all day Wednesday for significant snow moving in. The rest of your Tuesday is cloudy and still mild with highs 35-40F and winds NE 7-17 mph which makes it feel about five degrees cooler. That wind is also creating wave and flooding concerns for the shorelines of Lakes Huron and Erie. Watch out!

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: