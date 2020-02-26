Morning Show Insider: What Kim DeGiulio likes to eat on a snow day (recipe included)

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: It’s a snow day!!

Kim DeGiulio

These days, I dread the snow. I hate how it makes the roads dangerous to drive in and I hate how cold it is!! But I try to remember the kid in me. The girl who used to love the snow...because snow = SNOW DAY!!

There was nothing like the feeling of getting woken up by my mom and hearing her say “SNOW DAY”! I’d usually go back to bed for a little bit then come downstairs for breakfast. My mom would usually make me French toast (my favorite) on snow days. I remember I would cover my breakfast with powdered sugar to make it look like the snow outside. It was so delicious.

My grandparents used to own a home that looked out to a golf course so there was a big hill in their backyard. After breakfast, we would go over there during the day to go sledding. We would usually go as a family and invite lots of friends too. We would spend hours on that hill! When we got cold we could go into my grandparents basement for hot cocoa and snacks. Those were the best days!!

So while I dread the snow today, I’ll try and keep in mind how much joy the snow used to bring me. I hope today the kids who have a snow day can build memories like my snow day memories. Maybe you’ll feel inspired to make your kids some French toast this morning! Here’s an easy recipe:

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup milk

4 slices of bread

Syrup

Powdered sugar

Butter

Cooking instructions:

In a shallow bowl beat eggs, vanilla and cinnamon. Stir in milk

Dip bread in egg, turning to coat both sides evenly

Cool bread slices on lightly greased nonstick griddle or skillet on medium heat until browned on both sides.

Serve with butter, syrup and LOTS of powdered sugar

Most importantly -- ENJOY!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, February 27th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Breezy Day

Paul Gross: It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). We’ll have snow totals and an update on the weekend when you wake up..

All Morning - Coronavirus Concerns

The CDC has issued a warning to Americans that it is no long a matter of IF the outbreak reaches the U.S., but WHEN. We’ll have an update on how this situation is impacting our country and Michigan.

5:45 a.m. – Black History Month

This month on Local 4 News Today, we are celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles on amazing people and incredible places. Be sure to tune in each morning for a new story. Thursday, you’ll meet the woman behind Jackets for Jobs.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: Tax Help

Tax season is here. Are you prepared? We have the experts at Local 4 ready to answer your questions when you wake up.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: What Beatles album was released 50 years ago today?

Answer: Hey Jude

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: February 27th

Anosmia Awareness Day

National Chili Day

National Kahlua Day

National Retro Day

National Strawberry Day

National Toast Day

National Polar Bear Day

History Highlights: February 27th

In 1801, the District of Columbia was placed under the jurisdiction of Congress.

In 1911, inventor Charles F. Kettering demonstrated his electric automobile starter in Detroit by starting a Cadillac’s motor with just the press of a switch, instead of hand-cranking.

In 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.

In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

In 1960, the U.S. Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviets, 3-2, at the Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that “Kuwait is liberated, Iraq’s army is defeated,” and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 27th

Celebrating a birthday Thursday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 58.

Guitarist Mike Cross of Sponge is 55.

Singer Chilli of TLC is 49.

Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 40.

Singer Josh Groban is 39.

Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 34.

