Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 26, 2020

Serial murder suspect was free as police informant despite violating probation, Detroit police say

Detroit police have confirmed that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown was free and working as a police informant in the days and weeks leading up to his arrest despite multiple probation violations.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said Brown was a confidential informant for federal law enforcement last year, and when the feds cut him loose, DPD paid Brown $150 for information about gang activity as an informant of their own.