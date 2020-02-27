25ºF

Local 4 News at Noon -- Feb. 27, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at Noon, Live

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan lawmaker traveling to White House to request clemency for Kwame Kilpatrick

Rep. Gay-Dagnogo says she was invited by President Trump to attend the event and will discuss possible clemency for the former Detroit mayor. She says she will be delivering a letter to President Trump “signed by several Detroit Caucus Members, Elected Officials, and Ecumenical Leaders.”

