Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Feb. 27, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Will President Donald Trump commute Kwame Kilpatrick’s sentence?

President Donald Trump has been hearing from donors, politicians and pastors asking him to intervene and commute disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s 28-year sentence. Detroit State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo attended the national African American History celebration at the White House after discussions with President Trump’s team on the Kilpatrick issue. Gay-Dagnogo brought a letter signed by politicians and pastors across the state requesting commutation of sentence.