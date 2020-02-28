Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 28, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Sources confirm serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown has been declared brain dead

Sources confirm to Local 4 that serial murder suspect Kenyel Brown has been declared Brain Dead. Brown is connected to at least six homicides, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.