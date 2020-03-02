Morning Show Insider: Spending time with the family

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Another weekend has come and gone and here we are at Monday again! I hope your week is off to a great start. Here’s a recap of my weekend. Friday, I had a live show with my band for a local charity. It was great. Afterwards, we went out for a late dinner at Pizza Papalis in Greektown. Can you say delicious?? Saturday, I took it easy with the family and we hung around the house and did a whole lotta nothing. Sunday after church we had lunch at home and then it was cleaning time to get ready for the new week. Here we are at Monday and after getting a lot of sleep over the weekend I’m ready to carpe diem!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, March 3rd on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Light Showers

Paul Gross: It’ll be partly cloudy on Tuesday, although an upper level disturbance crossing the state in the afternoon may trigger a few brief, light showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Get the full forecast here

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning - Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is coming with several states deciding who they’d like to see as the Democratic nominee for the President of the United States. We’ll have a preview of what’s at stake and how it could impact our upcoming primary.

All Morning – Reading Month!

March is Reading Month! We want to see your pictures and/or read to your kids’ school. Wake up with us and you could see pictures of your kids on TV!

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

Ever have a dessert lobster tail? For Tasty Tuesday, Brandon Roux will take us inside a local bakery that’s serving up creative, colorful and flavorful treats.

ICYMI

National Days: March 3rd

National Anthem Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National I Want You to be Happy Day

National Mulled Wine Day

Soup It Forward Day

History Highlights: March 3rd

In 1791, Congress passed a measure taxing distilled spirits; it was the first internal revenue act in U.S. history.

In 1845, Florida became the 27th state.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1931, “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the national anthem of the United States as President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution.

In 1959, the United States launched the Pioneer 4 spacecraft, which flew by the moon. Comedian Lou Costello died in East Los Angeles three days before his 53rd birthday.

In 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers in a scene captured on amateur video.

In 2002, voters in Switzerland approved joining the United Nations, abandoning almost 200 years of formal neutrality.

Celebrity Birthdays: March 3rd

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 70.

Actress Miranda Richardson is 62.

Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 54.

Actor David Faustino (“Married…With Children”) is 46.

Actress Jessica Biel is 38.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Local 4 News Today links