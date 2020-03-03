Renovations to cause closures of Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in March, April

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – An underwater commuter tunnel connecting downtown Detroit with Windsor, Ontario, Canada, is expected to close overnight on seven occasions through the end of April due to a renovation project.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will shut down between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to tunnel officials. It also will close between those times on March 12, 19 and 26, and April 16, 23 and 30.

The $22 million project is designed to extend the life of the tunnel. Renovations started in January 2017 and included replacing the tunnel’s concrete ceiling, masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.

The 5,160-foot (1,573-meter) tunnel opened to traffic in 1930. More than four million vehicles pass through it each year.