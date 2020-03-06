Local 4 News at 4 -- March 6, 2020

Here’s what to expect on Local 4 News at 4:

Metro Detroit weather: Cold Friday, warmer weekend

There’s a little taste of winter still in the air this Friday afternoon and evening as the crisp air and gusty winds keep pumping into Metro Detroit.

5 things about Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, Detroit’s founder

Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac founded Detroit July 24, 1701. Here are some more commonly unknown facts about Cadillac.

Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a dozen people in the U.S. and infected more than 200.