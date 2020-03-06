Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Muskegon County woman is going to help her two daughters after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 1768 West Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon.

“I scratched the ticket off and started screaming and jumping around,” said the 47-year-old player. “After a few minutes I had to take a step back and try to calm down. I couldn’t eat or sleep after scratching the ticket off.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“After the initial excitement I have just been breathing and trying to be smart about how I’m going to spend this. I’m going to help my daughters get on their feet and then put the rest in the bank,” the player said.

Players have won more than $36 million playing Cash, which launched in October 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, two $10,000 prizes, and 31 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.