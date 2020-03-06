Local 4 News at Noon -- March. 6, 2020

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan Gaming Control Board: Onsite sports betting expected to go live at casinos March 11

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) announced Friday that casinos will be authorized to conduct onsite sports wagering beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. The Board is anticipated to give final approval on Tuesday after presentations by the three Detroit commercial casinos at its public meeting at Cadillac Place in Detroit. All preliminary requirements have been met to go live the next day, the Board said.