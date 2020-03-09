61ºF

61ºF

Local 4 News at 4 -- March 9, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Stocks tumble, triggering automatic halt in trading

Business Editor Rod Meloni is live at 4 to explain what’s going on with the stock market. The U.S. Stock Market tumbled, hitting a critical point. Trading was suspended Monday morning for the first time in more than 20 years to let investors catch their breath. Stocks have been struggling to recover since.

