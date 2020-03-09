Local 4 News at 4 -- March 9, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Stocks tumble, triggering automatic halt in trading

Business Editor Rod Meloni is live at 4 to explain what’s going on with the stock market. The U.S. Stock Market tumbled, hitting a critical point. Trading was suspended Monday morning for the first time in more than 20 years to let investors catch their breath. Stocks have been struggling to recover since.

Chat about today’s show