Local 4 News at 5 -- March 10, 2020

Some college students told classes will be held online until further notice over coronavirus concerns

A New York City suburb is now a containment zone and some college students have been told classes will be held online until further notice. Officials say the risk of infection still remains low but the game still seems to be changing in the U.S. as the virus spreads. Students at Ohio State University have been told classes will be held online and the same goes for Harvard and Princeton.