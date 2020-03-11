32ºF

Local 4 News at 11 -- March 10, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Gov. Whitmer gives update on coronavirus, Joe Biden wins Democratic Primary election

Joe Biden has won the Michigan Democratic Primary. The Associated Press and NBC News have both called the race. Biden had a double-digit lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders for most of the night since polls closed. --- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to offer an update Tuesday night on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

