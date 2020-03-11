Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 11, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Michigan confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus, both in Metro Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first cases during a press conference late Tuesday night in Lansing. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.

As of March 10, 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus. 57 tests have returned negative.