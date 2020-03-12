Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks said both him and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he said.

Hanks said both of them will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.