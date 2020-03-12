Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 12, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Beaumont Hospital announces restrictions
Beaumont Hospital announced a hotline and new visitor restrictions amid coronavirus concerns. Staffed by Beaumont nurses, the hotline is a community resource for information about COVID-19 symptoms and virtual screening for people who are experiencing symptoms. The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Coronavirus Hotline: 248-551-7000.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.