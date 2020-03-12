43ºF

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 12, 2020

Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon.

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Detroit schools superintendent: We are not in a position or need to cancel school at this point

The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement Wednesday explaining why students and staff in his district are not in a position to cancel in-person meetings over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti said virtual learning is not an option for his district right now.

