Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- March 12, 2020

Detroit schools superintendent: We are not in a position or need to cancel school at this point

The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement Wednesday explaining why students and staff in his district are not in a position to cancel in-person meetings over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Superintendent Nikolai P. Vitti said virtual learning is not an option for his district right now.