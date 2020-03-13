ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 12, 2020
Michigan coronavirus: Another case confirmed in state
DETROIT – Officials said the third coronavirus case in Michigan is a St. Clair County man.
St. Clair County officials said Thursday that the new presumptive case is a middle-aged resident who had recently traveled domestically. He is stable and isolated at his home, officials said.
4 Fast Facts
- The Livonia mayor said Thursday that one confirmed case of coronavirus is a resident of the city. Click here to read more.
- Coronavirus concerns have resulted in school closings for some Metro Detroit schools and districts. Click here to read more.
- Beaumont Health launched a coronavirus hotline and implemented hospital visitor restrictions. Click here to read more.
- The outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting everyone’s daily lives, but it affects first responders more. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Online learning
Teachers at Rochester Community Schools are spending the rest of the week preparing so the district can move to remote learning over coronavirus concerns.
Event cancellations
Numerous events, from sporting events to concerts, are being cancelled across Metro Detroit.
NCAA Tournament canceled
The NCAA Tournament has become the latest major sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Art Van
Art Van Furniture’s bankruptcy came quickly and unexpectedly left more than 3,000 people without jobs. Fortunately, it turns out many are landing on their feet pretty quickly.
Church changes
The Archdiocese of Detroit announced some changes in light of coronavirus, but they aren’t canceling daily or weekend mass just yet.
