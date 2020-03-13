ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 12, 2020

DETROIT – Officials said the third coronavirus case in Michigan is a St. Clair County man.

St. Clair County officials said Thursday that the new presumptive case is a middle-aged resident who had recently traveled domestically. He is stable and isolated at his home, officials said.

Teachers at Rochester Community Schools are spending the rest of the week preparing so the district can move to remote learning over coronavirus concerns.

Numerous events, from sporting events to concerts, are being cancelled across Metro Detroit.

The NCAA Tournament has become the latest major sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Van Furniture’s bankruptcy came quickly and unexpectedly left more than 3,000 people without jobs. Fortunately, it turns out many are landing on their feet pretty quickly.

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced some changes in light of coronavirus, but they aren’t canceling daily or weekend mass just yet.

