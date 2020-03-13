43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, March 12, 2020

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
Detroit from Windsor on March 12, 2020
Detroit from Windsor on March 12, 2020 (WDIV)

Michigan coronavirus: Another case confirmed in state

DETROIT – Officials said the third coronavirus case in Michigan is a St. Clair County man.

St. Clair County officials said Thursday that the new presumptive case is a middle-aged resident who had recently traveled domestically. He is stable and isolated at his home, officials said.

4 Fast Facts

  • The Livonia mayor said Thursday that one confirmed case of coronavirus is a resident of the city. Click here to read more.
  • Coronavirus concerns have resulted in school closings for some Metro Detroit schools and districts. Click here to read more.
  • Beaumont Health launched a coronavirus hotline and implemented hospital visitor restrictions. Click here to read more.
  • The outbreak of the coronavirus is affecting everyone’s daily lives, but it affects first responders more. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Online learning

Teachers at Rochester Community Schools are spending the rest of the week preparing so the district can move to remote learning over coronavirus concerns.

Event cancellations

Numerous events, from sporting events to concerts, are being cancelled across Metro Detroit.

NCAA Tournament canceled

The NCAA Tournament has become the latest major sporting event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Van

Art Van Furniture’s bankruptcy came quickly and unexpectedly left more than 3,000 people without jobs. Fortunately, it turns out many are landing on their feet pretty quickly.

Church changes

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced some changes in light of coronavirus, but they aren’t canceling daily or weekend mass just yet.

Read More

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: