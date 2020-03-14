39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 13, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 13, 2020 at 8:50 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 13, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. (WDIV)

Counties begin releasing lists of possible coronavirus exposure locations as Michigan cases increase

DETROIT – Seven Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, March 13. As the number of cases in the state increase, some counties are releasing lists of possible exposure locations. Oakland County released a list of multiple locations around the state, including places in Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties where infected people visited.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan rise to 25

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Coronavirus hotline

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide hotline to answer coronavirus-related questions. Beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, residents can call 1-888-535-6136 to speak with health officials.

What does the coronavirus test really look for?

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Farmington Hills teacher tests positive for coronavirus

A teacher in Farmington Hills tested positive for coronavirus. The results came back late Thursday, and Hillel Day School closed Friday.

Stores face supply shortages

Stores across Metro Detroit have been slammed with shoppers stocking up amid coronavirus fears. It’s been happening all week, but many stores saw some of the biggest crowds Friday as shoppers line up and fill their carts.

Explaining coronavirus to children

Coronavirus is impacting aspects of many people’s lives. From schools being closed to events being canceled to offices moving to remote work, the new virus is causing a myriad of changes across Michigan and the world.

Read More

Thursday, March 12, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: