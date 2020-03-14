ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 13, 2020
Counties begin releasing lists of possible coronavirus exposure locations as Michigan cases increase
DETROIT – Seven Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, March 13. As the number of cases in the state increase, some counties are releasing lists of possible exposure locations. Oakland County released a list of multiple locations around the state, including places in Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties where infected people visited.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan rise to 25
- Officials have announced the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Macomb County. Click here to read more.
- Michigan governor orders temporary ban on all events with over 250 people. Click here to read more.
- Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 13.
- A couple planning to tie the knot Saturday is now in limbo as coronavirus fears spread across the state. Click here to read more.
Coronavirus hotline
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide hotline to answer coronavirus-related questions. Beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, residents can call 1-888-535-6136 to speak with health officials.
What does the coronavirus test really look for?
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.
Farmington Hills teacher tests positive for coronavirus
A teacher in Farmington Hills tested positive for coronavirus. The results came back late Thursday, and Hillel Day School closed Friday.
Stores face supply shortages
Stores across Metro Detroit have been slammed with shoppers stocking up amid coronavirus fears. It’s been happening all week, but many stores saw some of the biggest crowds Friday as shoppers line up and fill their carts.
Explaining coronavirus to children
Coronavirus is impacting aspects of many people’s lives. From schools being closed to events being canceled to offices moving to remote work, the new virus is causing a myriad of changes across Michigan and the world.
