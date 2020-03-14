ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 13, 2020

DETROIT – Seven Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, March 13. As the number of cases in the state increase, some counties are releasing lists of possible exposure locations. Oakland County released a list of multiple locations around the state, including places in Macomb, Wayne and Washtenaw counties where infected people visited.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide hotline to answer coronavirus-related questions. Beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, residents can call 1-888-535-6136 to speak with health officials.

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

A teacher in Farmington Hills tested positive for coronavirus. The results came back late Thursday, and Hillel Day School closed Friday.

Stores across Metro Detroit have been slammed with shoppers stocking up amid coronavirus fears. It’s been happening all week, but many stores saw some of the biggest crowds Friday as shoppers line up and fill their carts.

Coronavirus is impacting aspects of many people’s lives. From schools being closed to events being canceled to offices moving to remote work, the new virus is causing a myriad of changes across Michigan and the world.

