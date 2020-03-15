ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, March. 14, 2020
Shoppers frustrated by empty grocery store shelves across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Grocery items are flying off the shelves quicker than the stores can restock them.
The chaos at grocery stores increased as more coronavirus cases were confirmed this week.
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly with a chance of snow after nightfall
Clouds start to lower and thicken toward sunset. It remains chilly with snow creeping in to area neighborhoods, tonight.
Sunshine returns, Sunday, with chilly conditions. The thermometer rises a bit higher afterward, and spring begins Thursday night.
4 Fast Facts
- Beaumont Hospital Dearborn announced Saturday it is currently caring for the first Beaumont patient who tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Humane Society suspends adoption services due to coronavirus concerns. Click here to read more.
- Check here: Hotlines, resources for help during coronavirus chaos in Michigan Click here to read more.
- Michigan casinos and churches taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid growing concerns. Click here to read more.
