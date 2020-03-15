43ºF

News

Ohio, Illinois to shut down bars, restaurants amid coronavirus

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

DETROIT – Illinois and Ohio issued orders on Sunday to close all bars and restaurants as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Residents in both states were urged to utilize delivery or carry out methods instead of dining in.

“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Michigan has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in a space, but some bars and restaurants were not complying with the order.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sunday that establishments that don’t comply could face fines.

Michigan has confirmed more than 30 cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday night.

