Ohio, Illinois to shut down bars, restaurants amid coronavirus

DETROIT – Illinois and Ohio issued orders on Sunday to close all bars and restaurants as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Residents in both states were urged to utilize delivery or carry out methods instead of dining in.

“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Illinois Governor @JBPritzker is ordering the closure of all bars and restaurants in the State of Illinois through the end of March.



In his remarks Governor Pritzker says he tried to get people to self-police, but he can no longer wait for that to happen. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 15, 2020

Michigan has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in a space, but some bars and restaurants were not complying with the order.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sunday that establishments that don’t comply could face fines.

Michigan has confirmed more than 30 cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday night.