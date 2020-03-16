ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, March 16, 2020

DETROIT – Are you keeping your distance? “Social distancing” has been a popular term the last several days as health experts implore residents not to risk spreading the coronavirus even further. But there’s much more to social distancing than just keeping space between you and someone else.

Racing to stall an expected surge of coronavirus cases, the White House on Monday released a series of sweeping guidelines that for the next 15 days will temporarily rewrite the norms of American society.

The Detroit Zoo will be closed through the end of the month because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The zoo originally added hand sanitizing stations and closed its indoor facilities, but decided to temporarily close.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order to close all bars and restaurants dine-in in the state to as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The family of a boy who went to a Detroit Pistons game and got an autograph and a shooting sleeve from Utah Jazz players who later tested positive for the coronavirus is being quarantined. A boy at the Pistons’ game against the Jazz last week got an autograph from Donovan Mitchell and a game-worn shooting sleeve from Rudy Gobert.

Stores across Metro Detroit were packed with people all weekend long -- some waiting in lines to stock up on staples as the coronavirus forces them to stay home. The demand takes a toll on businesses trying to keep up with shoppers. Workers said they just need a little patience.

