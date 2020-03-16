30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March. 15, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 15, 2020 at 7:37 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on March 15, 2020 at 7:37 p.m. (WDIV)

Gov. Whitmer: 12 new COVID-19 cases, 45 total cases in Michigan

DETROIT – At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 45.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly Sunday evening

After a gorgeous and seasonably chilly Sunday afternoon, it become colder in the evening and after nightfall. Skies remain clear, and more sunshine is coming back tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday will be milder, and it will be even warmer when spring begins late this week.

Sunday evening will be fair and colder. Temps will be in the 30s at dinner time.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan government officials crack down on social distancing, price gouging amid coronavirus scares. Click here to read more.
  • A member of the University of Michigan-Dearborn community tested positive for coronavirus, the school confirmed Sunday. Click here to read more.
  • List: Food services provided for children, students during coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
  • The Ingham County Health Department ordered the legal occupancy load at licensed food service establishments to be reduced by 50 percent. Click here to read more.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: