ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, March. 15, 2020

Gov. Whitmer: 12 new COVID-19 cases, 45 total cases in Michigan

DETROIT – At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases in Michigan to 45.

Metro Detroit weather: Clear, chilly Sunday evening

After a gorgeous and seasonably chilly Sunday afternoon, it become colder in the evening and after nightfall. Skies remain clear, and more sunshine is coming back tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday will be milder, and it will be even warmer when spring begins late this week.

Sunday evening will be fair and colder. Temps will be in the 30s at dinner time.

Saturday, March 14, 2020