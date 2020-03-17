ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Coronavirus in Michigan: New cases, exposure locations, more about patients
DETROIT – Health officials have confirmed another dozen positive cases of the coronavirus in Michigan while also releasing more information about exposure locations and the people who have already tested positive.
One of the new cases is a resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility -- the second person from that center to test positive for the coronavirus.
- A Detroit Detention Center employee has coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Tuesday. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter to Menards on Tuesday, saying that the business has been price gouging supplies. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is offering free access to its on-demand video streaming archive of past performances amid the coronavirus outbreak. Click here to read more.
- Service was shut down on Tuesday after Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refused to drive routes due to coronavirus concerns. Click here to read more.
DDOT bus rides will be free
Service was shut down on Tuesday after Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refused to drive routes due to coronavirus concerns.
Senior center resident positive for COVID-19
A second resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. On Monday, officials at the facility announced an elderly man tested positive for the virus and had been taken off site for treatment.
Funeral changes
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday evening that prohibits all indoor events that have more than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns. State health officials have confirmed a total of 65 cases in Michigan as of Tuesday afternoon.
Corrections agent positive for COVID-19
A probation agent with the Michigan Department of Corrections office in Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), officials announced Tuesday.
