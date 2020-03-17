ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 17, 2020

DETROIT – Health officials have confirmed another dozen positive cases of the coronavirus in Michigan while also releasing more information about exposure locations and the people who have already tested positive.

One of the new cases is a resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility -- the second person from that center to test positive for the coronavirus.

Service was shut down on Tuesday after Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus drivers refused to drive routes due to coronavirus concerns.

A second resident of the All Seasons of West Bloomfield senior living facility has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. On Monday, officials at the facility announced an elderly man tested positive for the virus and had been taken off site for treatment.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday evening that prohibits all indoor events that have more than 50 people due to coronavirus concerns. State health officials have confirmed a total of 65 cases in Michigan as of Tuesday afternoon.

A probation agent with the Michigan Department of Corrections office in Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), officials announced Tuesday.

