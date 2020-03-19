ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, March 18, 2020

DETROIT – Medical professionals are often on the front lines of stressful situations, but many have never experienced anything like what is happening with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kenisha Barkai is a nurse at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. She said she has a coronavirus patient she is directly caring for and another person whose test is pending.

An employee at Detroit Metro Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Wayne County Airport Authority. The positive case is in a ramp employee who works for a service provider of a carrier in the North Terminal, officials said.

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the United States agreed to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” but there are questions about what that means. The president said the border would be closed with the exception of trade, but traffic has been flowing between the countries.

Detroit’s big three automakers -- Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, announced Wednesday that they will shut down plants due to coronavirus concerns.

Michigan health officials have confirmed more than 60 cases of COVID-19 in the state. A good percentage of those cases are in Metro Detroit.

The coronavirus pandemic has people across the state of Michigan worrying about their health, and now, scammers are adding an extra concern to the mix. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of the situation and target residents’ financial and personal information.

A man being held at a Wayne County hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, health officials said. He is the first confirmed coronavirus death in the state of Michigan.

Officials said the man was in his 50s and had other underlying medical conditions. He died early Wednesday morning at a Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County, according to health officials.

