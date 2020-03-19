Morning Show Insider: Jason Carr wants you to treat yourself to this...

DETROIT – Jason Carr: During your at-home seclusion, here’s another edition of Treat YoSelf:

Not just PB&J—TOASTED peanut butter and two kinds of jelly, grape and strawberry, on Wonder bread with butter.

Homemade ice cream cone on a traditional cake cone with one scoop of Chocolate Fudge and one scoop of Black Cherry, dipped in Sanders melted caramel.

Make your NY strip in a cast iron skillet with three times the normal amount of butter and garlic. Reduce and drizzle over the finished steak.

Got this one from Reddit. Make a triple stacker BLT but use French Toast as the bread.

Velveeta and celery with a dash of Slap Ya Mama.

Got this from a viewer. Make your favorite deluxe Mac ‘n’ Cheese then mix in Hormel Hot Chili No Beans.

Make a Vernors float with Stroh’s vanilla ice cream.

Homemade potato chips using Crisco and your fryer. Drizzle with melted butter and many many shakes of the grated Parmesan cheese can.

Enjoy! And wash your hands.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, March 20th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Possible Thunderstorms

Paul Gross: We wake up Friday morning to scattered showers and even possible thunderstorms. We’ll also wake up to very mild conditions, with humid low 60s (17 degrees Celsius) holding through mid-morning. However, a strong cold front – the front edge of a sharply colder air mass – crosses the area from west to east between 9:00 a.m. and noon. As soon as that front passes by, temperatures will immediately crash and fall to near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon. It’ll be a windy day, with gusts to 40 mph certainly attainable, especially close to the time the cold front arrives. For those of you still commuting to work, it’ll be much colder when you come home in the late afternoon than when you left in the morning. Bring a jacket with you, and be the smart one in your office!

Skies clear out Friday night, with lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). We’ll take a look at the full weekend forecast as well.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Construction

Another weekend in Metro Detroit means more orange barrels. We’ll help you get around the projects.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning - Coronavirus Crisis

While you’re sleeping, we will be monitoring the coronavirus crisis here at home and around the world.

6:15 a.m. - Fitness Friday

Gyms are closed across our state during this coronavirus situation. Rhonda Walker will show us some exercises you can do at home for Fitness Friday.

National Days: March 20th

World Flour Day

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Proposal Day

National Ravioli Day

National Kick Butts Day

History Highlights: March 20th

In 1760, a 10-hour fire erupted in Boston, destroying 349 buildings and burning 10 ships, but claiming no lives.

In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in Gibraltar.

In 1990, singer Gloria Estefan suffered a broken back when a truck rear-ended her tour bus on a snow-covered highway in Pennsylvania. (Surgeons implanted titanium rods to stabilize her spine, and Estefan was able to make a comeback after months of intensive physical therapy.)

Celebrity Birthdays: March 20th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor-producer Carl Reiner is 98.

Actor William Hurt is 70.

Director Spike Lee is 63.

Actress Theresa Russell is 63.

Actress Holly Hunter is 62.

Model Kathy Ireland is 57.

