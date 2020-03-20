46ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 20, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Detroit police officers diagnosed with coronavirus

Detroit police Chief James Craig said five of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 152 are quarantined. Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.

