Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- March 20, 2020

Detroit police officers diagnosed with coronavirus

Detroit police Chief James Craig said five of his department’s officers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 152 are quarantined. Of that number, 130 officers were ordered to quarantine by the Detroit Police Department (DPD), Craig said. The other 22 are self-quarantined -- their private doctors told them to do so.