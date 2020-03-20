Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 20, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Michigan school leaders say online work won’t count towards curriculum
Following the closure of all elementary and secondary school buildings on March 16 the Michigan Department of Education has received questions regarding instructional time during the school closure period. On Friday the MDE issued a memo stating online schooling would not count as instructional time.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.