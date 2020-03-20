43ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- March 20, 2020

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan school leaders say online work won’t count towards curriculum

Following the closure of all elementary and secondary school buildings on March 16 the Michigan Department of Education has received questions regarding instructional time during the school closure period. On Friday the MDE issued a memo stating online schooling would not count as instructional time.

