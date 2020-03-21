30ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 20, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Metro Detroit hospitals prepare for equipment shortage by making their own

The Henry Ford Health System isn’t waiting for a shortage of personal protective equipment to start worrying. “Not everybody that should have one can have one right now, and we’re holding them for the critical areas in our ICUs and ERs, not for all of our personnel," said CEO Dr. Scott Dulchavsky.

