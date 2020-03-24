37ºF

Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- March 23, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Kimberly Gill and Devin Scillian on Local 4 News at 11.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Michigan issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Monday to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Effective at 12:01 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, for at least the next three weeks, individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances.

